STRS: Stratus Properties Inc
21.75 USD 0.77 (3.67%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
STRS 환율이 오늘 3.67%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 20.41이고 고가는 21.75이었습니다.
Stratus Properties Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
일일 변동 비율
20.41 21.75
년간 변동
15.10 27.73
- 이전 종가
- 20.98
- 시가
- 20.90
- Bid
- 21.75
- Ask
- 22.05
- 저가
- 20.41
- 고가
- 21.75
- 볼륨
- 79
- 일일 변동
- 3.67%
- 월 변동
- 11.03%
- 6개월 변동
- 17.57%
- 년간 변동율
- -16.09%
20 9월, 토요일