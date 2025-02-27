시세섹션
통화 / STRS
주식로 돌아가기

STRS: Stratus Properties Inc

21.75 USD 0.77 (3.67%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

STRS 환율이 오늘 3.67%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 20.41이고 고가는 21.75이었습니다.

Stratus Properties Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

STRS News

일일 변동 비율
20.41 21.75
년간 변동
15.10 27.73
이전 종가
20.98
시가
20.90
Bid
21.75
Ask
22.05
저가
20.41
고가
21.75
볼륨
79
일일 변동
3.67%
월 변동
11.03%
6개월 변동
17.57%
년간 변동율
-16.09%
20 9월, 토요일