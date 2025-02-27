QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / STRS
Tornare a Azioni

STRS: Stratus Properties Inc

21.75 USD 0.77 (3.67%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio STRS ha avuto una variazione del 3.67% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 20.41 e ad un massimo di 21.75.

Segui le dinamiche di Stratus Properties Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

STRS News

Intervallo Giornaliero
20.41 21.75
Intervallo Annuale
15.10 27.73
Chiusura Precedente
20.98
Apertura
20.90
Bid
21.75
Ask
22.05
Minimo
20.41
Massimo
21.75
Volume
79
Variazione giornaliera
3.67%
Variazione Mensile
11.03%
Variazione Semestrale
17.57%
Variazione Annuale
-16.09%
21 settembre, domenica