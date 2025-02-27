Valute / STRS
STRS: Stratus Properties Inc
21.75 USD 0.77 (3.67%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio STRS ha avuto una variazione del 3.67% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 20.41 e ad un massimo di 21.75.
Segui le dinamiche di Stratus Properties Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
STRS News
Intervallo Giornaliero
20.41 21.75
Intervallo Annuale
15.10 27.73
- Chiusura Precedente
- 20.98
- Apertura
- 20.90
- Bid
- 21.75
- Ask
- 22.05
- Minimo
- 20.41
- Massimo
- 21.75
- Volume
- 79
- Variazione giornaliera
- 3.67%
- Variazione Mensile
- 11.03%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 17.57%
- Variazione Annuale
- -16.09%
21 settembre, domenica