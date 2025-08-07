通貨 / SRE
SRE: DBA Sempra
82.49 USD 0.18 (0.22%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SREの今日の為替レートは、-0.22%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり81.72の安値と82.92の高値で取引されました。
DBA Sempraダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
SRE News
- カリフォルニア州の山火事法により、モルガン・スタンレーがPG&Eを格上げ
- California wildfire law eases risk, says Morgan Stanley upgrading PG&E
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Sempra Energy, Atmos Energy, New Jersey Resources and ONE Gas
- センプラ、四半期配当を発表、優先株式の償還を計画
- Sempra declares quarterly dividend, plans to redeem preferred stock
- 4 Gas Distribution Stocks to Watch Despite Industry Challenges
- Here Are Some Reasons to Add ONE Gas Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now
- センプラ取締役サガラ氏、2.43百万ドル相当の株式を売却
- Sempra director Sagara sells $2.43 million in stock
- UGI Benefits From Renewable Investments & Expanding Customer Base
- Sizing Up The Next Wave Of U.S. LNG Export Projects
- Edison International price target lowered to $66 from $68 at UBS
- California utility stocks rise after report on $18B wildfire fund boost
- Investments and Increasing Customer Base Drive MDU Resources' Growth
- Reasons to Include Sempra Energy Stock in Your Portfolio Now
- Sempra and EQT sign 20-year LNG supply agreement for Port Arthur project
- Capital Investments & Customer Expansion Fuel Spire's Growth
- FUTY ETF: Utilities Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:FUTY)
- VPU: Understanding The Structure And Suitability Of This Utility ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)
- Sempra (SRE) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
- Here's Why You Should Include ONE Gas Stock in Your Portfolio Now
- Sempra (SRE) Q2 EPS Beats by 4.7%
- Sempra Energy's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y
- Sempra Q2 2025 presentation: Flat earnings amid strategic shift to utility-centric model
1日のレンジ
81.72 82.92
1年のレンジ
61.90 95.77
- 以前の終値
- 82.67
- 始値
- 82.49
- 買値
- 82.49
- 買値
- 82.79
- 安値
- 81.72
- 高値
- 82.92
- 出来高
- 7.212 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.22%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.34%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 16.10%
- 1年の変化
- -1.60%
