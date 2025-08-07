クォートセクション
SRE: DBA Sempra

82.49 USD 0.18 (0.22%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SREの今日の為替レートは、-0.22%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり81.72の安値と82.92の高値で取引されました。

DBA Sempraダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
81.72 82.92
1年のレンジ
61.90 95.77
以前の終値
82.67
始値
82.49
買値
82.49
買値
82.79
安値
81.72
高値
82.92
出来高
7.212 K
1日の変化
-0.22%
1ヶ月の変化
0.34%
6ヶ月の変化
16.10%
1年の変化
-1.60%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K