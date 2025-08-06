Currencies / SRE
SRE: DBA Sempra
83.33 USD 0.06 (0.07%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SRE exchange rate has changed by -0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 82.85 and at a high of 83.60.
Follow DBA Sempra dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
82.85 83.60
Year Range
61.90 95.77
- Previous Close
- 83.39
- Open
- 83.04
- Bid
- 83.33
- Ask
- 83.63
- Low
- 82.85
- High
- 83.60
- Volume
- 3.085 K
- Daily Change
- -0.07%
- Month Change
- 1.36%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.28%
- Year Change
- -0.60%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%