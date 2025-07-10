通貨 / SMPL
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
SMPL: The Simply Good Foods Company
26.88 USD 0.35 (1.32%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SMPLの今日の為替レートは、1.32%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり26.41の安値と27.07の高値で取引されました。
The Simply Good Foods Companyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SMPL News
- シンプリー・グッド・フーズの株価、52週安値の27.00ドルを記録
- Simply Good Foods stock hits 52-week low at $27.00
- Trubar: Opportunity In A Misunderstood But Great Brand After A Sell-Off (TSXV:TRBR:CA)
- Simply Good Foods stock hits 52-week low at $28.02
- Simply Goods Group price target lowered to $32 by Jefferies on transition year concerns
- Simply Good Foods Co stock hits 52-week low at $28.54
- Ave Maria Value Focused Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (AVERX)
- Simply Good Foods Co stock hits 52-week low at $29.72
- Central Garden & Pet stock price target raised to $50 by Canaccord on strong profitability
- Simply Good Foods stock hits 52-week low at $30.43
- DA Davidson reiterates Neutral rating on Simply Goods stock at $39
- Wednesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Simply good foods CEO Tanner buys $200k in shares
- Brian Davidson highlights food stocks with potential despite industry challenges
- Simply Goods Group stock price target lowered to $43 at Mizuho
- Central Garden & Pet stock rises as company raises FY2025 EPS guidance
- The Simply Goods Group stock rating reiterated at Outperform by Bernstein
- The Simply Goods Group stock outlook lowered as UBS maintains Neutral rating
- Simply Goods Group stock rating reiterated at Neutral by DA Davidson
- Simply Good Foods stock price target lowered to $34 from $36 at TD Cowen
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Simply Good Foods stock after strong Q3
- JPMorgan maintains Neutral rating on Medtronic stock amid renal denervation coverage win
- Tryg Q2 2025 slides: Insurance service result up 4.3%, combined ratio improves
- The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
26.41 27.07
1年のレンジ
26.12 40.53
- 以前の終値
- 26.53
- 始値
- 26.54
- 買値
- 26.88
- 買値
- 27.18
- 安値
- 26.41
- 高値
- 27.07
- 出来高
- 2.904 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.32%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -6.28%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -21.95%
- 1年の変化
- -22.54%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K