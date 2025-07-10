KurseKategorien
Währungen / SMPL
SMPL: The Simply Good Foods Company

26.88 USD 0.35 (1.32%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von SMPL hat sich für heute um 1.32% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 26.41 bis zu einem Hoch von 27.07 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die The Simply Good Foods Company-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
26.41 27.07
Jahresspanne
26.12 40.53
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
26.53
Eröffnung
26.54
Bid
26.88
Ask
27.18
Tief
26.41
Hoch
27.07
Volumen
2.904 K
Tagesänderung
1.32%
Monatsänderung
-6.28%
6-Monatsänderung
-21.95%
Jahresänderung
-22.54%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K