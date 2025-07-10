Währungen / SMPL
SMPL: The Simply Good Foods Company
26.88 USD 0.35 (1.32%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von SMPL hat sich für heute um 1.32% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 26.41 bis zu einem Hoch von 27.07 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die The Simply Good Foods Company-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
26.41 27.07
Jahresspanne
26.12 40.53
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 26.53
- Eröffnung
- 26.54
- Bid
- 26.88
- Ask
- 27.18
- Tief
- 26.41
- Hoch
- 27.07
- Volumen
- 2.904 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.32%
- Monatsänderung
- -6.28%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -21.95%
- Jahresänderung
- -22.54%
