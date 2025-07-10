Devises / SMPL
SMPL: The Simply Good Foods Company
26.36 USD 0.52 (1.93%)
Secteur: Consommateur Défensif Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de SMPL a changé de -1.93% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 26.33 et à un maximum de 26.96.
Suivez la dynamique The Simply Good Foods Company. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
SMPL Nouvelles
Range quotidien
26.33 26.96
Range Annuel
26.12 40.53
- Clôture Précédente
- 26.88
- Ouverture
- 26.91
- Bid
- 26.36
- Ask
- 26.66
- Plus Bas
- 26.33
- Plus Haut
- 26.96
- Volume
- 2.181 K
- Changement quotidien
- -1.93%
- Changement Mensuel
- -8.09%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -23.46%
- Changement Annuel
- -24.03%
20 septembre, samedi