SEMI: Columbia ETF Trust I Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Techno

31.03 USD 0.08 (0.26%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SEMIの今日の為替レートは、0.26%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり30.96の安値と31.03の高値で取引されました。

Columbia ETF Trust I Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technoダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
30.96 31.03
1年のレンジ
19.35 31.03
以前の終値
30.95
始値
30.96
買値
31.03
買値
31.33
安値
30.96
高値
31.03
出来高
2
1日の変化
0.26%
1ヶ月の変化
14.93%
6ヶ月の変化
40.53%
1年の変化
23.67%
21 9月, 日曜日