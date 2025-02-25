通貨 / SEMI
SEMI: Columbia ETF Trust I Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Techno
31.03 USD 0.08 (0.26%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SEMIの今日の為替レートは、0.26%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり30.96の安値と31.03の高値で取引されました。
Columbia ETF Trust I Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technoダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
30.96 31.03
1年のレンジ
19.35 31.03
- 以前の終値
- 30.95
- 始値
- 30.96
- 買値
- 31.03
- 買値
- 31.33
- 安値
- 30.96
- 高値
- 31.03
- 出来高
- 2
- 1日の変化
- 0.26%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 14.93%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 40.53%
- 1年の変化
- 23.67%
21 9月, 日曜日