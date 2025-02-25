货币 / SEMI
SEMI: Columbia ETF Trust I Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Techno
31.03 USD 0.08 (0.26%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SEMI汇率已更改0.26%。当日，交易品种以低点30.96和高点31.03进行交易。
关注Columbia ETF Trust I Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Techno动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
SEMI新闻
日范围
30.96 31.03
年范围
19.35 31.03
- 前一天收盘价
- 30.95
- 开盘价
- 30.96
- 卖价
- 31.03
- 买价
- 31.33
- 最低价
- 30.96
- 最高价
- 31.03
- 交易量
- 2
- 日变化
- 0.26%
- 月变化
- 14.93%
- 6个月变化
- 40.53%
- 年变化
- 23.67%
21 九月, 星期日