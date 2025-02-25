报价部分
货币 / SEMI
SEMI: Columbia ETF Trust I Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Techno

31.03 USD 0.08 (0.26%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日SEMI汇率已更改0.26%。当日，交易品种以低点30.96和高点31.03进行交易。

关注Columbia ETF Trust I Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Techno动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

日范围
30.96 31.03
年范围
19.35 31.03
前一天收盘价
30.95
开盘价
30.96
卖价
31.03
买价
31.33
最低价
30.96
最高价
31.03
交易量
2
日变化
0.26%
月变化
14.93%
6个月变化
40.53%
年变化
23.67%
