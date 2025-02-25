Currencies / SEMI
SEMI: Columbia ETF Trust I Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Techno
31.03 USD 0.08 (0.26%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SEMI exchange rate has changed by 0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.96 and at a high of 31.03.
Follow Columbia ETF Trust I Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Techno dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SEMI News
- Trading Day: Fed cuts, world stocks rip
- NVIDIA Falls on Data Center Misses: Buy the Dip with ETFs?
- TRADING DAY Nvidia beats but shares retreat
- Morning Bid: Markets ask again of Trump: 'Can he do that?'
- The Semiconductor Investment Landscape: Demand Will Grow, But Cycles Define The Game (SMH)
- Euro, US stock index futures climb after US-EU trade deal
- Euro gains as investors cautiously welcome US-EU trade deal
- Intel shares sag after downbeat forecasts
- FACTBOX The safe-haven play: Economies' holdings of gold vs Treasuries
- Trump says will announce semiconductor tariffs over next week
- Euro zone inflation drops in likely boost for rate cut bets
- Morning Bid: Trump tariffs take spotlight as Nvidia neither hot nor cold
- South Korea political turmoil pushes companies to take tariff matters into their own hands
Daily Range
30.96 31.03
Year Range
19.35 31.03
21 September, Sunday