SCHL: Scholastic Corporation
27.54 USD 0.33 (1.21%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SCHLの今日の為替レートは、1.21%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり26.80の安値と27.89の高値で取引されました。
Scholastic Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SCHL News
- Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- スコラスティック、2026年度第1四半期は減収も株価上昇
- Earnings call transcript: Scholastic Q1 2026 reports revenue dip, stock rises
- スコラスティック2026年度第1四半期：季節的損失は予想通り、通期見通しを維持
- Scholastic Q1 2026 slides: Seasonal loss in line with expectations, full-year guidance affirmed
- スコラスティック株、第1四半期の売上が予想を下回り急落
- Scholastic (SCHL) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Scholastic (SCHL) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- After-hours movers: FedEx, UPS, Scholastic Corp
- Scholastic (SCHL) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Scholastic Corporation 2026 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:SCHL) 2025-09-18
- 時間外取引の注目銘柄：フェデックス、UPS、スコラスティック
- Scholastic shares tumble as first quarter revenue misses expectations
- 【決算速報】スコラスティック、売上高は予想を下回り、利益は予想を下回る結果に
- Scholastic earnings missed by $0.07, revenue fell short of estimates
- Scholastic declares $0.20 quarterly dividend for fiscal 2026
- FedEx, Lennar, Darden lead Thursday’s earnings lineup
- アンビット・キャピタル、シュロス・バンガロール株をバイ評価で新規カバー開始
- Ambit Capital initiates coverage on Schloss Bangalore stock with Buy rating
- Earnings Preview: Scholastic (SCHL) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Scholastic stock initiated with Buy rating by B.Riley on brand strength
- Tesla, Charter among Friday’s market cap stock movers
- Palantir, Comfort Systems Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Boston Beer Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Scholastic, Deckers Outdoor, Saia And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Aon (NYSE:AON), Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA)
1日のレンジ
26.80 27.89
1年のレンジ
15.77 31.70
- 以前の終値
- 27.21
- 始値
- 27.50
- 買値
- 27.54
- 買値
- 27.84
- 安値
- 26.80
- 高値
- 27.89
- 出来高
- 1.460 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.21%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 9.50%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 47.12%
- 1年の変化
- -13.12%
