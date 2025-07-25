クォートセクション
通貨 / SCHL
SCHL: Scholastic Corporation

27.54 USD 0.33 (1.21%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SCHLの今日の為替レートは、1.21%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり26.80の安値と27.89の高値で取引されました。

Scholastic Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
26.80 27.89
1年のレンジ
15.77 31.70
以前の終値
27.21
始値
27.50
買値
27.54
買値
27.84
安値
26.80
高値
27.89
出来高
1.460 K
1日の変化
1.21%
1ヶ月の変化
9.50%
6ヶ月の変化
47.12%
1年の変化
-13.12%
