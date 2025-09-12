통화 / SCHL
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
SCHL: Scholastic Corporation
24.23 USD 3.31 (12.02%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SCHL 환율이 오늘 -12.02%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 22.68이고 고가는 24.82이었습니다.
Scholastic Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SCHL News
- Scholastic Corporation: It's Wise To Be Cautious (NASDAQ:SCHL)
- Why Scholastic Stock Was Flopping on Friday
- Tesla, AltC Surge Among Friday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- 애플, FedEx, UPS 상승, Lennar 하락세
- Apple, FedEx and UPS rise premarket; Lennar falls
- Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Scholastic 2026 1분기 매출 감소, 주가 상승
- Earnings call transcript: Scholastic Q1 2026 reports revenue dip, stock rises
- Scholastic 2026 회계연도 1분기 실적 부진: 예상대로 계절적 손실, 연간 가이던스 유지
- Scholastic Q1 2026 slides: Seasonal loss in line with expectations, full-year guidance affirmed
- Scholastic, 1분기 매출 기대치 하회에 주가 급락
- Scholastic (SCHL) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Scholastic (SCHL) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- After-hours movers: FedEx, UPS, Scholastic Corp
- Scholastic (SCHL) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Scholastic Corporation 2026 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:SCHL) 2025-09-18
- 시간외 거래 동향: FedEx, UPS, Scholastic Corp
- Scholastic shares tumble as first quarter revenue misses expectations
- Scholastic Corp Q3 실적, 수익 에상치보다 저조
- Scholastic earnings missed by $0.07, revenue fell short of estimates
- Scholastic declares $0.20 quarterly dividend for fiscal 2026
- FedEx, Lennar, Darden lead Thursday’s earnings lineup
- 암빗 캐피탈, Schloss Bangalore에 ’매수’ 등급 제시
- Ambit Capital initiates coverage on Schloss Bangalore stock with Buy rating
일일 변동 비율
22.68 24.82
년간 변동
15.77 31.70
- 이전 종가
- 27.54
- 시가
- 23.53
- Bid
- 24.23
- Ask
- 24.53
- 저가
- 22.68
- 고가
- 24.82
- 볼륨
- 4.077 K
- 일일 변동
- -12.02%
- 월 변동
- -3.66%
- 6개월 변동
- 29.43%
- 년간 변동율
- -23.56%
20 9월, 토요일