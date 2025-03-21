Currencies / SCHL
SCHL: Scholastic Corporation
26.98 USD 0.09 (0.33%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SCHL exchange rate has changed by -0.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.68 and at a high of 27.19.
Follow Scholastic Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SCHL News
- Ambit Capital initiates coverage on Schloss Bangalore stock with Buy rating
- Earnings Preview: Scholastic (SCHL) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Scholastic stock initiated with Buy rating by B.Riley on brand strength
- Tesla, Charter among Friday’s market cap stock movers
- Boston Beer Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Scholastic, Deckers Outdoor, Saia And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Aon (NYSE:AON), Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA)
- Palantir, Comfort Systems Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Earnings call transcript: Scholastic beats Q4 2025 forecasts amid market challenges
- Scholastic Q4 2025 slides: Revenue up 7%, but EPS drops 52% amid segment shifts
- Scholastic (SCHL) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Scholastic shares jump as Q4 results top expectations, outlook strong
- Scholastic appoints two new directors as Davies and Young retire
- Scholastic announces quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share
- JPMorgan initiates Schloss Bangalore stock with Overweight rating
- Scholastic: 9 Story Media Holds Up 2025, While Children Read Less
- Schloss Bangalore stock initiated at Overweight by Morgan Stanley
- BofA Securities initiates Schloss Bangalore stock with Buy rating
- Scholastic Stock: Challenged, As Expected (NASDAQ:SCHL)
- Kroger Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Couchbase, CarMax And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL), AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AIRO)
- Scholastic reshapes with new Children’s Book Grou
- Scholastic names Chris Lick as new Executive VP and General Counsel
- HBO Execs Defend Their Association With J.K. Rowling As New Harry Potter Series Starts Casting. There's A Lot At Stake - Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL), Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)
- Scholastic Stock: Suzanne Collins Will Boost Q4, But Challenges Remain (NASDAQ:SCHL)
- FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund Q4 2024 Commentary (Mutual Fund:QRSVX)
- Gold Down Over 1%; Micron Technology Shares Fall After Q2 Earnings - Damon (NASDAQ:DMN), Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR)
Daily Range
26.68 27.19
Year Range
15.77 31.70
- Previous Close
- 27.07
- Open
- 27.00
- Bid
- 26.98
- Ask
- 27.28
- Low
- 26.68
- High
- 27.19
- Volume
- 438
- Daily Change
- -0.33%
- Month Change
- 7.28%
- 6 Months Change
- 44.12%
- Year Change
- -14.89%
