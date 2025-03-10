通貨 / RGS
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
RGS: Regis Corporation
28.47 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
RGSの今日の為替レートは、-0.04%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり28.00の安値と30.00の高値で取引されました。
Regis Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RGS News
- Earnings call transcript: Regis Corporation Q4 2025 Sees Stock Surge on Robust Revenue Growth
- Regis Corporation (RGS) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- JPMorgan downgrades Regis Healthcare stock rating to Neutral on valuation
- Ingredion Q2 2025 slides: Margin expansion offsets revenue decline amid segment shifts
- Citi downgrades Regis Resources stock to Sell on higher costs
- Regis Resources FY25 slides: Strong production, $517M cash position as underground focus deepens
- Regis CEO Matthew Doctor to step down, interim successor named
- Despite Bruce Galloway's Pushback On Bankruptcy, WeightWatchers Enters Chapter 11; Says Members Won't Be Affected - Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO), Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY)
- Galloway Capital builds 3% WW stake, pushes for debt deal amid bankruptcy rumors
- Gabon coup leader eyes seven-year mandate in presidential vote
- Britain’s JD Sports backs Nike strategy, says relationship good
- Conventum-Alluvium Global Fund December 2024 Quarterly Report
1日のレンジ
28.00 30.00
1年のレンジ
15.00 30.29
- 以前の終値
- 28.48
- 始値
- 28.24
- 買値
- 28.47
- 買値
- 28.77
- 安値
- 28.00
- 高値
- 30.00
- 出来高
- 117
- 1日の変化
- -0.04%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 28.53%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 56.43%
- 1年の変化
- 3.94%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K