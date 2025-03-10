クォートセクション
通貨 / RGS
RGS: Regis Corporation

28.47 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

RGSの今日の為替レートは、-0.04%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり28.00の安値と30.00の高値で取引されました。

Regis Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
28.00 30.00
1年のレンジ
15.00 30.29
以前の終値
28.48
始値
28.24
買値
28.47
買値
28.77
安値
28.00
高値
30.00
出来高
117
1日の変化
-0.04%
1ヶ月の変化
28.53%
6ヶ月の変化
56.43%
1年の変化
3.94%
