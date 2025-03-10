QuotesSections
RGS: Regis Corporation

28.45 USD 1.14 (3.85%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RGS exchange rate has changed by -3.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.71 and at a high of 29.60.

Follow Regis Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
27.71 29.60
Year Range
15.00 30.29
Previous Close
29.59
Open
29.60
Bid
28.45
Ask
28.75
Low
27.71
High
29.60
Volume
72
Daily Change
-3.85%
Month Change
28.44%
6 Months Change
56.32%
Year Change
3.87%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev