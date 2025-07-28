通貨 / RAND
RAND: Rand Capital Corporation - Closed End Fund
15.25 USD 0.04 (0.26%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
RANDの今日の為替レートは、0.26%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり14.61の安値と15.25の高値で取引されました。
Rand Capital Corporation - Closed End Fundダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
RAND News
- Jefferies upgrades ISS, Adecco; cuts Ashtead, Hays; reveals top and bottom picks
- Azelis, Randstad face pressure with Morgan Stanley downgrades on weak outlook
- Randstad stock rating downgraded by Morgan Stanley on valuation concerns
- Nvidia Accuses Rivals of Being A.I. Doomers as US Debates Sale of Chips to China
- Strategic Solana Reserve Piling Up – Here’s How Much SOL Have Been Accumulated
- Rand Capital (RAND) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Rand Capital 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:RAND)
- Earnings call transcript: Rand Capital sees income drop in Q2 2025
- Rand Capital Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Rand Capital (RAND) Q2 Net Income Jumps
- Rand Capital Q2 2025 slides: NAV hit by Tilson writedown despite income growth
- Citi upgrades Randstad stock rating to Buy on stabilizing job market
- Rand Capital announces $0.29 quarterly cash dividend
1日のレンジ
14.61 15.25
1年のレンジ
13.82 31.89
- 以前の終値
- 15.21
- 始値
- 14.61
- 買値
- 15.25
- 買値
- 15.55
- 安値
- 14.61
- 高値
- 15.25
- 出来高
- 7
- 1日の変化
- 0.26%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.93%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -20.53%
- 1年の変化
- -9.06%
