Currencies / RAND
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
RAND: Rand Capital Corporation - Closed End Fund
14.55 USD 0.45 (3.00%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RAND exchange rate has changed by -3.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.55 and at a high of 15.00.
Follow Rand Capital Corporation - Closed End Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RAND News
- Netherlands stocks lower at close of trade; AEX down 0.83%
- Netherlands stocks higher at close of trade; AEX up 0.35%
- Jefferies upgrades ISS, Adecco; cuts Ashtead, Hays; reveals top and bottom picks
- Netherlands stocks lower at close of trade; AEX down 0.68%
- Azelis, Randstad face pressure with Morgan Stanley downgrades on weak outlook
- Randstad stock rating downgraded by Morgan Stanley on valuation concerns
- Nvidia Accuses Rivals of Being A.I. Doomers as US Debates Sale of Chips to China
- Strategic Solana Reserve Piling Up – Here’s How Much SOL Have Been Accumulated
- Netherlands stocks higher at close of trade; AEX up 0.67%
- Netherlands stocks lower at close of trade; AEX down 0.17%
- Netherlands stocks lower at close of trade; AEX down 1.38%
- Netherlands stocks lower at close of trade; AEX down 0.76%
- Netherlands stocks lower at close of trade; AEX down 0.68%
- Workday Q2 FY26 slides: subscription revenues up 14% as margins improve
- Netherlands stocks higher at close of trade; AEX up 0.31%
- Rand Capital (RAND) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Rand Capital 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:RAND)
- Earnings call transcript: Rand Capital sees income drop in Q2 2025
- Rand Capital Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Rand Capital (RAND) Q2 Net Income Jumps
- Rand Capital Q2 2025 slides: NAV hit by Tilson writedown despite income growth
- Citi upgrades Randstad stock rating to Buy on stabilizing job market
- Rand Capital announces $0.29 quarterly cash dividend
- Netherlands stocks lower at close of trade; AEX down 0.87%
Daily Range
14.55 15.00
Year Range
13.82 31.89
- Previous Close
- 15.00
- Open
- 14.60
- Bid
- 14.55
- Ask
- 14.85
- Low
- 14.55
- High
- 15.00
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- -3.00%
- Month Change
- -6.43%
- 6 Months Change
- -24.18%
- Year Change
- -13.24%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev