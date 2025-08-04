Devises / RAND
RAND: Rand Capital Corporation - Closed End Fund
14.70 USD 0.55 (3.61%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de RAND a changé de -3.61% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 14.61 et à un maximum de 15.26.
Suivez la dynamique Rand Capital Corporation - Closed End Fund. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
14.61 15.26
Range Annuel
13.82 31.89
- Clôture Précédente
- 15.25
- Ouverture
- 14.90
- Bid
- 14.70
- Ask
- 15.00
- Plus Bas
- 14.61
- Plus Haut
- 15.26
- Volume
- 6
- Changement quotidien
- -3.61%
- Changement Mensuel
- -5.47%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -23.40%
- Changement Annuel
- -12.34%
20 septembre, samedi