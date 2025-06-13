クォートセクション
通貨 / PXE
PXE: Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF

28.68 USD 0.95 (3.43%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PXEの今日の為替レートは、3.43%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり28.51の安値と28.75の高値で取引されました。

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

よくあるご質問

PXE株の現在の価格は？

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETFの株価は本日28.68です。28.51 - 28.75内で取引され、前日の終値は27.73、取引量は11に達しました。PXEのライブ価格チャートで最新情報を確認できます。

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETFの株は配当を出しますか？

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETFの現在の価格は28.68です。配当方針は会社によりますが、投資家は-0.49%やUSDにも注目します。PXEの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

PXE株を買う方法は？

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETFの株は現在28.68で購入可能です。注文は通常28.68または28.98付近で行われ、11や0.53%が市場の動きを示します。PXEの最新情報はライブチャートで確認できます。

PXE株に投資する方法は？

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETFへの投資では、年間の値幅22.20 - 32.83と現在の28.68を考慮します。注文は多くの場合28.68や28.98で行われる前に、-2.58%や16.35%と比較されます。PXEの価格と日次変動はライブチャートで確認できます。

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETFの株の最高値は？

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETFの過去1年の最高値は32.83でした。22.20 - 32.83内で株価は大きく変動し、27.73と比較することでレジスタンスレベルを確認できます。Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETFのパフォーマンスはライブチャートで確認できます。

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETFの株の最低値は？

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF(PXE)の年間最安値は22.20でした。現在の28.68や22.20 - 32.83と比較することで、長期的なエントリーポイントを把握できます。PXEの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

PXEの株式分割はいつ行われましたか？

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETFは過去に株式分割を行っています。これらの変化は、、27.73、-0.49%に企業行動後の影響として反映されます。

1日のレンジ
28.51 28.75
1年のレンジ
22.20 32.83
以前の終値
27.73
始値
28.53
買値
28.68
買値
28.98
安値
28.51
高値
28.75
出来高
11
1日の変化
3.43%
1ヶ月の変化
-2.58%
6ヶ月の変化
16.35%
1年の変化
-0.49%
23 10月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
新規失業保険申請件数
実際
期待
12:30
USD
失業保険申請件数
実際
期待
14:00
USD
中古住宅販売件数
実際
4.06 M
期待
4.00 M
14:00
USD
中古住宅販売件数前月比
実際
1.5%
期待
-0.2%
14:25
USD
FRB Barr監督副議長の発言
実際
期待
17:00
USD
5年TIPS入札
実際
1.182%
期待
1.650%