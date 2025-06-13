- 概要
PXE: Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF
PXEの今日の為替レートは、3.43%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり28.51の安値と28.75の高値で取引されました。
Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PXE News
よくあるご質問
PXE株の現在の価格は？
Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETFの株価は本日28.68です。28.51 - 28.75内で取引され、前日の終値は27.73、取引量は11に達しました。PXEのライブ価格チャートで最新情報を確認できます。
Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETFの株は配当を出しますか？
Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETFの現在の価格は28.68です。配当方針は会社によりますが、投資家は-0.49%やUSDにも注目します。PXEの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。
PXE株を買う方法は？
Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETFの株は現在28.68で購入可能です。注文は通常28.68または28.98付近で行われ、11や0.53%が市場の動きを示します。PXEの最新情報はライブチャートで確認できます。
PXE株に投資する方法は？
Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETFへの投資では、年間の値幅22.20 - 32.83と現在の28.68を考慮します。注文は多くの場合28.68や28.98で行われる前に、-2.58%や16.35%と比較されます。PXEの価格と日次変動はライブチャートで確認できます。
Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETFの株の最高値は？
Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETFの過去1年の最高値は32.83でした。22.20 - 32.83内で株価は大きく変動し、27.73と比較することでレジスタンスレベルを確認できます。Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETFのパフォーマンスはライブチャートで確認できます。
Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETFの株の最低値は？
Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF(PXE)の年間最安値は22.20でした。現在の28.68や22.20 - 32.83と比較することで、長期的なエントリーポイントを把握できます。PXEの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。
PXEの株式分割はいつ行われましたか？
Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETFは過去に株式分割を行っています。これらの変化は、、27.73、-0.49%に企業行動後の影響として反映されます。
- 以前の終値
- 27.73
- 始値
- 28.53
- 買値
- 28.68
- 買値
- 28.98
- 安値
- 28.51
- 高値
- 28.75
- 出来高
- 11
- 1日の変化
- 3.43%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.58%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 16.35%
- 1年の変化
- -0.49%
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 実際
- 4.06 M
- 期待
- 前
- 4.00 M
- 実際
- 1.5%
- 期待
- 前
- -0.2%
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 実際
- 1.182%
- 期待
- 前
- 1.650%