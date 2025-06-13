PXE: Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF
今日PXE汇率已更改3.21%。当日，交易品种以低点28.51和高点28.62进行交易。
关注Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
PXE新闻
常见问题解答
PXE股票今天的价格是多少？
Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF股票今天的定价为28.62。它在28.51 - 28.62范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为27.73，交易量达到5。PXE的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF股票是否支付股息？
Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF目前的价值为28.62。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-0.69%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪PXE走势。
如何购买PXE股票？
您可以以28.62的当前价格购买Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF股票。订单通常设置在28.62或28.92附近，而5和0.32%显示市场活动。立即关注PXE的实时图表更新。
如何投资PXE股票？
投资Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF需要考虑年度范围22.20 - 32.83和当前价格28.62。许多人在以28.62或28.92下订单之前，会比较-2.79%和。实时查看PXE价格图表，了解每日变化。
Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF的最高价格是32.83。在22.20 - 32.83内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF的绩效。
Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF股票的最低价格是多少？
Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF（PXE）的最低价格为22.20。将其与当前的28.62和22.20 - 32.83进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看PXE在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
PXE股票是什么时候拆分的？
Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、27.73和-0.69%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 27.73
- 开盘价
- 28.53
- 卖价
- 28.62
- 买价
- 28.92
- 最低价
- 28.51
- 最高价
- 28.62
- 交易量
- 5
- 日变化
- 3.21%
- 月变化
- -2.79%
- 6个月变化
- 16.11%
- 年变化
- -0.69%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 实际值
- 4.06 M
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.00 M
- 实际值
- 1.5%
- 预测值
- 前值
- -0.2%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 实际值
- 1.182%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 1.650%