PXE: Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF

28.62 USD 0.89 (3.21%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日PXE汇率已更改3.21%。当日，交易品种以低点28.51和高点28.62进行交易。

关注Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PXE新闻

常见问题解答

PXE股票今天的价格是多少？

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF股票今天的定价为28.62。它在28.51 - 28.62范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为27.73，交易量达到5。PXE的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF股票是否支付股息？

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF目前的价值为28.62。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-0.69%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪PXE走势。

如何购买PXE股票？

您可以以28.62的当前价格购买Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF股票。订单通常设置在28.62或28.92附近，而5和0.32%显示市场活动。立即关注PXE的实时图表更新。

如何投资PXE股票？

投资Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF需要考虑年度范围22.20 - 32.83和当前价格28.62。许多人在以28.62或28.92下订单之前，会比较-2.79%和。实时查看PXE价格图表，了解每日变化。

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF的最高价格是32.83。在22.20 - 32.83内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF的绩效。

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF（PXE）的最低价格为22.20。将其与当前的28.62和22.20 - 32.83进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看PXE在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

PXE股票是什么时候拆分的？

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、27.73和-0.69%中可见。

日范围
28.51 28.62
年范围
22.20 32.83
前一天收盘价
27.73
开盘价
28.53
卖价
28.62
买价
28.92
最低价
28.51
最高价
28.62
交易量
5
日变化
3.21%
月变化
-2.79%
6个月变化
16.11%
年变化
-0.69%
23 十月, 星期四
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
前值
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
前值
14:00
USD
成品房销售额
实际值
4.06 M
预测值
前值
4.00 M
14:00
USD
成品房销售额月率 m/m
实际值
1.5%
预测值
前值
-0.2%
14:25
USD
美联储监管副主席Barr讲话
实际值
预测值
前值
17:00
USD
5年期TIPS拍卖
实际值
1.182%
预测值
前值
1.650%