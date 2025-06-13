QuotesSections
Currencies / PXE
PXE: Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF

28.68 USD 0.95 (3.43%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PXE exchange rate has changed by 3.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.51 and at a high of 28.75.

Follow Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

PXE News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is PXE stock price today?

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF stock is priced at 28.68 today. It trades within 28.51 - 28.75, yesterday's close was 27.73, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of PXE shows these updates.

Does Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF stock pay dividends?

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF is currently valued at 28.68. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.49% and USD. View the chart live to track PXE movements.

How to buy PXE stock?

You can buy Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF shares at the current price of 28.68. Orders are usually placed near 28.68 or 28.98, while 11 and 0.53% show market activity. Follow PXE updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PXE stock?

Investing in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.20 - 32.83 and current price 28.68. Many compare -2.58% and 16.35% before placing orders at 28.68 or 28.98. Explore the PXE price chart live with daily changes.

What are Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the past year was 32.83. Within 22.20 - 32.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.73 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (PXE) over the year was 22.20. Comparing it with the current 28.68 and 22.20 - 32.83 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PXE moves on the chart live for more details.

When did PXE stock split?

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.73, and -0.49% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
28.51 28.75
Year Range
22.20 32.83
Previous Close
27.73
Open
28.53
Bid
28.68
Ask
28.98
Low
28.51
High
28.75
Volume
11
Daily Change
3.43%
Month Change
-2.58%
6 Months Change
16.35%
Year Change
-0.49%
23 October, Thursday
12:30
USD
Initial Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Continuing Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Existing Home Sales
Act
4.06 M
Fcst
Prev
4.00 M
14:00
USD
Existing Home Sales m/m
Act
1.5%
Fcst
Prev
-0.2%
14:25
USD
Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
5-Year TIPS Auction
Act
1.182%
Fcst
Prev
1.650%