クォートセクション
通貨 / MLP
株に戻る

MLP: Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc

20.09 USD 0.46 (2.34%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MLPの今日の為替レートは、2.34%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり19.25の安値と20.09の高値で取引されました。

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MLP News

1日のレンジ
19.25 20.09
1年のレンジ
14.05 25.73
以前の終値
19.63
始値
19.25
買値
20.09
買値
20.39
安値
19.25
高値
20.09
出来高
19
1日の変化
2.34%
1ヶ月の変化
16.80%
6ヶ月の変化
15.79%
1年の変化
-9.79%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K