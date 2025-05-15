通貨 / MLP
MLP: Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc
20.09 USD 0.46 (2.34%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MLPの今日の為替レートは、2.34%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり19.25の安値と20.09の高値で取引されました。
Maui Land & Pineapple Company Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MLP News
- Maui Land & Pineapple considers sale of water assets amid drought
- Stephen case buys Maui land (MLP) shares worth $17,210
- Maui Land & Pineapple Q2 Loss Narrows Y/Y Amid Revenue Growth
- Maui Land Q2 Revenue Jumps 103%
- Michelin H1 sales slide 3.4% after euro strength
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Wells Fargo, Abbott Laboratories, American Express, TSS and Maui Land & Pineapple
- Top Stock Reports for Wells Fargo, Abbott & American Express
- Maui Land & Pineapple Company Shareholders Vote on Key Proposals
- Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Results and Announces New Scalable Agri-Business Venture
1日のレンジ
19.25 20.09
1年のレンジ
14.05 25.73
- 以前の終値
- 19.63
- 始値
- 19.25
- 買値
- 20.09
- 買値
- 20.39
- 安値
- 19.25
- 高値
- 20.09
- 出来高
- 19
- 1日の変化
- 2.34%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 16.80%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 15.79%
- 1年の変化
- -9.79%
