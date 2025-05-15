货币 / MLP
MLP: Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc
19.43 USD 0.27 (1.41%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MLP汇率已更改1.41%。当日，交易品种以低点19.43和高点19.44进行交易。
关注Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
MLP新闻
- Maui Land & Pineapple considers sale of water assets amid drought
- Stephen case buys Maui land (MLP) shares worth $17,210
- Maui Land & Pineapple Q2 Loss Narrows Y/Y Amid Revenue Growth
- Maui Land Q2 Revenue Jumps 103%
- Michelin H1 sales slide 3.4% after euro strength
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Wells Fargo, Abbott Laboratories, American Express, TSS and Maui Land & Pineapple
- Top Stock Reports for Wells Fargo, Abbott & American Express
- Maui Land & Pineapple Company Shareholders Vote on Key Proposals
- Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Results and Announces New Scalable Agri-Business Venture
日范围
19.43 19.44
年范围
14.05 25.73
- 前一天收盘价
- 19.16
- 开盘价
- 19.44
- 卖价
- 19.43
- 买价
- 19.73
- 最低价
- 19.43
- 最高价
- 19.44
- 交易量
- 3
- 日变化
- 1.41%
- 月变化
- 12.97%
- 6个月变化
- 11.99%
- 年变化
- -12.75%
