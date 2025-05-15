Currencies / MLP
MLP: Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc
19.16 USD 0.34 (1.74%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MLP exchange rate has changed by -1.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.01 and at a high of 19.37.
Follow Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
MLP News
- Maui Land & Pineapple considers sale of water assets amid drought
- Stephen case buys Maui land (MLP) shares worth $17,210
- Maui Land & Pineapple Q2 Loss Narrows Y/Y Amid Revenue Growth
- Maui Land Q2 Revenue Jumps 103%
- Michelin H1 sales slide 3.4% after euro strength
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Wells Fargo, Abbott Laboratories, American Express, TSS and Maui Land & Pineapple
- Top Stock Reports for Wells Fargo, Abbott & American Express
- Maui Land & Pineapple Company Shareholders Vote on Key Proposals
- Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Results and Announces New Scalable Agri-Business Venture
Daily Range
19.01 19.37
Year Range
14.05 25.73
- Previous Close
- 19.50
- Open
- 19.15
- Bid
- 19.16
- Ask
- 19.46
- Low
- 19.01
- High
- 19.37
- Volume
- 26
- Daily Change
- -1.74%
- Month Change
- 11.40%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.43%
- Year Change
- -13.96%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%