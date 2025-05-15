Währungen / MLP
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
MLP: Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc
19.56 USD 0.53 (2.64%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von MLP hat sich für heute um -2.64% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 19.56 bis zu einem Hoch von 20.00 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MLP News
- Maui Land & Pineapple considers sale of water assets amid drought
- Stephen case buys Maui land (MLP) shares worth $17,210
- Maui Land & Pineapple Q2 Loss Narrows Y/Y Amid Revenue Growth
- Maui Land Q2 Revenue Jumps 103%
- Michelin H1 sales slide 3.4% after euro strength
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Wells Fargo, Abbott Laboratories, American Express, TSS and Maui Land & Pineapple
- Top Stock Reports for Wells Fargo, Abbott & American Express
- Maui Land & Pineapple Company Shareholders Vote on Key Proposals
- Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Results and Announces New Scalable Agri-Business Venture
Tagesspanne
19.56 20.00
Jahresspanne
14.05 25.73
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 20.09
- Eröffnung
- 20.00
- Bid
- 19.56
- Ask
- 19.86
- Tief
- 19.56
- Hoch
- 20.00
- Volumen
- 12
- Tagesänderung
- -2.64%
- Monatsänderung
- 13.72%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 12.74%
- Jahresänderung
- -12.17%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K