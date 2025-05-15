KurseKategorien
MLP: Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc

19.56 USD 0.53 (2.64%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von MLP hat sich für heute um -2.64% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 19.56 bis zu einem Hoch von 20.00 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
19.56 20.00
Jahresspanne
14.05 25.73
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
20.09
Eröffnung
20.00
Bid
19.56
Ask
19.86
Tief
19.56
Hoch
20.00
Volumen
12
Tagesänderung
-2.64%
Monatsänderung
13.72%
6-Monatsänderung
12.74%
Jahresänderung
-12.17%
