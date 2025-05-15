통화 / MLP
MLP: Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc
18.85 USD 1.24 (6.17%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
MLP 환율이 오늘 -6.17%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 18.85이고 고가는 20.00이었습니다.
Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
18.85 20.00
년간 변동
14.05 25.73
- 이전 종가
- 20.09
- 시가
- 20.00
- Bid
- 18.85
- Ask
- 19.15
- 저가
- 18.85
- 고가
- 20.00
- 볼륨
- 29
- 일일 변동
- -6.17%
- 월 변동
- 9.59%
- 6개월 변동
- 8.65%
- 년간 변동율
- -15.36%
20 9월, 토요일