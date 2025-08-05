通貨 / MET
MET: MetLife Inc
79.06 USD 0.37 (0.47%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
METの今日の為替レートは、0.47%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり78.60の安値と79.73の高値で取引されました。
MetLife Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
MET News
- メットライフ、株主に対し勧誘なしミニ入札の警告を発表
- MetLife warns shareholders about unsolicited mini-tender offer
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- MET Adds Cancer Support Benefit to Upgrade Critical Illness Plan
- Berkshire Boosts Mitsubishi Stake, Increases Investment in Japan
- Why Berkshire Hathaway is Expanding Its Investments in Japan?
- U.S. Life Insurance Q2'25 Earnings Recap: AI, New 401(k) Options, Strategic Moves
- Tracking Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NASDAQ:ALLW)
- 100 Sustainable Dividend Dogs: 47 “Safer”, 3 Ideal August Buys, And 7 To Watch
- Are You Benefitting from the Wave of Share Buybacks?
- MetLife stock price target lowered to $82 from $90 at BMO Capital
- Wolfe Research outlines four potential scenarios for the U.S. economy
- MetLife stock price target lowered to $108 at Evercore ISI on mixed outlook
- Is Manulife Still A 'Buy' Following Its Q2 2025 Earnings? (NYSE:MFC)
- Earnings call transcript: MetLife’s Q2 2025 sees earnings miss, stock dips
- MetLife Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates on Soft MetLife Holdings Unit
- MetLife Q2 2025 slides: Adjusted earnings hit $2.02 per share despite investment headwinds
- MetLife (MET) Q2 EPS Falls 11%
- MetLife’s profit falls on less favorable underwriting margins
- Compared to Estimates, MetLife (MET) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- MetLife (MET) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- MetLife shares tumble as Q2 earnings miss estimates
- Morning Bid: When the chips are down
- McKesson, Uber, Airbnb lead earnings reports Wednesday
1日のレンジ
78.60 79.73
1年のレンジ
65.21 89.02
- 以前の終値
- 78.69
- 始値
- 78.72
- 買値
- 79.06
- 買値
- 79.36
- 安値
- 78.60
- 高値
- 79.73
- 出来高
- 3.943 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.47%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.09%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -1.48%
- 1年の変化
- -4.00%
