MET: MetLife Inc
79.17 USD 0.11 (0.14%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
MET 환율이 오늘 0.14%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 77.88이고 고가는 79.43이었습니다.
MetLife Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
일일 변동 비율
77.88 79.43
년간 변동
65.21 89.02
- 이전 종가
- 79.06
- 시가
- 78.82
- Bid
- 79.17
- Ask
- 79.47
- 저가
- 77.88
- 고가
- 79.43
- 볼륨
- 5.694 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.14%
- 월 변동
- -1.96%
- 6개월 변동
- -1.35%
- 년간 변동율
- -3.86%
