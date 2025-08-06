Valute / MET
MET: MetLife Inc
79.17 USD 0.11 (0.14%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MET ha avuto una variazione del 0.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 77.88 e ad un massimo di 79.43.
Segui le dinamiche di MetLife Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
MET News
- MetLife vicina al fair value e i tagli dei tassi aggiungeranno pressione
- Azioni MetLife declassate da Piper Sandler mentre si avvicinano al valore equo
- MetLife avverte gli azionisti su un’offerta non sollecitata di mini-tender
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- MET Adds Cancer Support Benefit to Upgrade Critical Illness Plan
- Berkshire Boosts Mitsubishi Stake, Increases Investment in Japan
- Why Berkshire Hathaway is Expanding Its Investments in Japan?
- U.S. Life Insurance Q2'25 Earnings Recap: AI, New 401(k) Options, Strategic Moves
- Tracking Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NASDAQ:ALLW)
- 100 Sustainable Dividend Dogs: 47 “Safer”, 3 Ideal August Buys, And 7 To Watch
- Are You Benefitting from the Wave of Share Buybacks?
- MetLife stock price target lowered to $82 from $90 at BMO Capital
- Wolfe Research outlines four potential scenarios for the U.S. economy
- MetLife stock price target lowered to $108 at Evercore ISI on mixed outlook
- Is Manulife Still A 'Buy' Following Its Q2 2025 Earnings? (NYSE:MFC)
- Earnings call transcript: MetLife’s Q2 2025 sees earnings miss, stock dips
- MetLife Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates on Soft MetLife Holdings Unit
- MetLife Q2 2025 slides: Adjusted earnings hit $2.02 per share despite investment headwinds
- MetLife (MET) Q2 EPS Falls 11%
- MetLife’s profit falls on less favorable underwriting margins
- Compared to Estimates, MetLife (MET) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Intervallo Giornaliero
77.88 79.43
Intervallo Annuale
65.21 89.02
- Chiusura Precedente
- 79.06
- Apertura
- 78.82
- Bid
- 79.17
- Ask
- 79.47
- Minimo
- 77.88
- Massimo
- 79.43
- Volume
- 5.694 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.14%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.96%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -1.35%
- Variazione Annuale
- -3.86%
20 settembre, sabato