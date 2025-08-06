QuotazioniSezioni
MET: MetLife Inc

79.17 USD 0.11 (0.14%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MET ha avuto una variazione del 0.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 77.88 e ad un massimo di 79.43.

Segui le dinamiche di MetLife Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
77.88 79.43
Intervallo Annuale
65.21 89.02
Chiusura Precedente
79.06
Apertura
78.82
Bid
79.17
Ask
79.47
Minimo
77.88
Massimo
79.43
Volume
5.694 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.14%
Variazione Mensile
-1.96%
Variazione Semestrale
-1.35%
Variazione Annuale
-3.86%
