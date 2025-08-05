Currencies / MET
MET: MetLife Inc
78.77 USD 1.71 (2.12%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MET exchange rate has changed by -2.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 78.65 and at a high of 80.90.
Follow MetLife Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
MET News
- MetLife warns shareholders about unsolicited mini-tender offer
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- MET Adds Cancer Support Benefit to Upgrade Critical Illness Plan
- Berkshire Boosts Mitsubishi Stake, Increases Investment in Japan
- Why Berkshire Hathaway is Expanding Its Investments in Japan?
- U.S. Life Insurance Q2'25 Earnings Recap: AI, New 401(k) Options, Strategic Moves
- Tracking Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NASDAQ:ALLW)
- 100 Sustainable Dividend Dogs: 47 “Safer”, 3 Ideal August Buys, And 7 To Watch
- Are You Benefitting from the Wave of Share Buybacks?
- MetLife stock price target lowered to $82 from $90 at BMO Capital
- Wolfe Research outlines four potential scenarios for the U.S. economy
- MetLife stock price target lowered to $108 at Evercore ISI on mixed outlook
- Is Manulife Still A 'Buy' Following Its Q2 2025 Earnings? (NYSE:MFC)
- Earnings call transcript: MetLife’s Q2 2025 sees earnings miss, stock dips
- MetLife Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates on Soft MetLife Holdings Unit
- MetLife Q2 2025 slides: Adjusted earnings hit $2.02 per share despite investment headwinds
- MetLife (MET) Q2 EPS Falls 11%
- MetLife’s profit falls on less favorable underwriting margins
- Compared to Estimates, MetLife (MET) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- MetLife (MET) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- MetLife shares tumble as Q2 earnings miss estimates
- Morning Bid: When the chips are down
- McKesson, Uber, Airbnb lead earnings reports Wednesday
- Will These 4 Insurance Stocks Deliver a Q2 Earnings Surprise?
Daily Range
78.65 80.90
Year Range
65.21 89.02
- Previous Close
- 80.48
- Open
- 80.61
- Bid
- 78.77
- Ask
- 79.07
- Low
- 78.65
- High
- 80.90
- Volume
- 3.593 K
- Daily Change
- -2.12%
- Month Change
- -2.45%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.84%
- Year Change
- -4.35%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%