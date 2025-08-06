CotizacionesSecciones
MET: MetLife Inc

78.69 USD 0.04 (0.05%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de MET de hoy ha cambiado un -0.05%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 78.33, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 79.71.

Rango diario
78.33 79.71
Rango anual
65.21 89.02
Cierres anteriores
78.73
Open
79.05
Bid
78.69
Ask
78.99
Low
78.33
High
79.71
Volumen
6.552 K
Cambio diario
-0.05%
Cambio mensual
-2.55%
Cambio a 6 meses
-1.94%
Cambio anual
-4.44%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B