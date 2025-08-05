货币 / MET
MET: MetLife Inc
78.73 USD 1.75 (2.17%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MET汇率已更改-2.17%。当日，交易品种以低点78.58和高点80.90进行交易。
关注MetLife Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
78.58 80.90
年范围
65.21 89.02
- 前一天收盘价
- 80.48
- 开盘价
- 80.61
- 卖价
- 78.73
- 买价
- 79.03
- 最低价
- 78.58
- 最高价
- 80.90
- 交易量
- 7.149 K
- 日变化
- -2.17%
- 月变化
- -2.50%
- 6个月变化
- -1.89%
- 年变化
- -4.40%
