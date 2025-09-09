通貨 / LAW
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
LAW: CS Disco Inc
6.48 USD 0.22 (3.51%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LAWの今日の為替レートは、3.51%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.35の安値と6.52の高値で取引されました。
CS Disco Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LAW News
- Justin Baldoni seeks unsealing of a Wayfarer exec's '2 dead bodies' rant against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds
- Elon Musk's Pay Package and the Threat to the Delaware Corporation
- The billion-dollar rivalry over 'ChatGPT for doctors' just got nastier with dueling lawsuits
- A 90-year-old Supreme Court precedent protecting Fed independence is on its deathbed
- Fastly (FSLY) Soars 13.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Luigi Mangione's terrorism charges were just dismissed. He still faces a second-degree murder charge.
- Feds tell judge that Charlie Javice should spend 12 years in prison for defrauding JPMorgan Chase
- Diddy hopes some of his former escorts will help him at sentencing
- NY May Need to Decouple to Avoid Federal Tax Law Hit
- Mortgage regulator Bill Pulte has posted at least 13 agency orders on his personal X account
- Vietnam Aims to Meet MSCI’s Market Upgrade Criteria by 2030
- The US could owe $1 trillion should the Supreme Court strike down emergency tariffs
- Vietnam Accelerates IPOs, Enables Higher Foreign Stock Ownership
- Charlie Javice takes 'full responsibility,' asks for mercy ahead of JPMorgan Chase fraud sentencing
- Tricolor’s Sudden Downfall Renews Fear of Subprime Consumer Pain
- Muni Market Grows at Record Pace, Hitting $400 Billion This Year
- I Wasn’t Sure I Wanted Anthropic to Pay Me for My Books—I Do Now
- Sam Altman is fighting to depose Elon Musk's wealth manager and Shivon Zilis
- Bolivia Raises $589 Million Against Future Gold Deliveries
- What Jeffrey Epstein's birthday book tells us about his Wall Street origins
- Frank founder Charlie Javice cites fertility struggles, Holocaust-surviving grandmother, in bid for no prison
- EU Opens Talks on Carbon Credits to Win Deal on Key Climate Goal
- Indonesia’s New Finance Chief Vows to Follow 3% Deficit-Cap Law
- Here's what 8 business titans told Jeffrey Epstein in his birthday book
1日のレンジ
6.35 6.52
1年のレンジ
3.31 6.64
- 以前の終値
- 6.26
- 始値
- 6.40
- 買値
- 6.48
- 買値
- 6.78
- 安値
- 6.35
- 高値
- 6.52
- 出来高
- 200
- 1日の変化
- 3.51%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 20.90%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 60.79%
- 1年の変化
- 11.72%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K