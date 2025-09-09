クォートセクション
通貨 / LAW
LAW: CS Disco Inc

6.48 USD 0.22 (3.51%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

LAWの今日の為替レートは、3.51%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.35の安値と6.52の高値で取引されました。

CS Disco Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
6.35 6.52
1年のレンジ
3.31 6.64
以前の終値
6.26
始値
6.40
買値
6.48
買値
6.78
安値
6.35
高値
6.52
出来高
200
1日の変化
3.51%
1ヶ月の変化
20.90%
6ヶ月の変化
60.79%
1年の変化
11.72%
