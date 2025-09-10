통화 / LAW
LAW: CS Disco Inc
6.43 USD 0.05 (0.77%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
LAW 환율이 오늘 -0.77%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 6.33이고 고가는 6.70이었습니다.
CS Disco Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LAW News
- Judge tosses Trump's $15 billion lawsuit against The New York Times because it's way too long
- Newly revealed Epstein secrets could help victims get their hands on more of his fortune
- Harvard-Trained Judge in Lisa Cook Case Faces Supreme Court Test
- Troubled national retail brand files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
- Justin Baldoni seeks unsealing of a Wayfarer exec's '2 dead bodies' rant against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds
- Elon Musk's Pay Package and the Threat to the Delaware Corporation
- The billion-dollar rivalry over 'ChatGPT for doctors' just got nastier with dueling lawsuits
- A 90-year-old Supreme Court precedent protecting Fed independence is on its deathbed
- Fastly (FSLY) Soars 13.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Luigi Mangione's terrorism charges were just dismissed. He still faces a second-degree murder charge.
- Feds tell judge that Charlie Javice should spend 12 years in prison for defrauding JPMorgan Chase
- Diddy hopes some of his former escorts will help him at sentencing
- NY May Need to Decouple to Avoid Federal Tax Law Hit
- Mortgage regulator Bill Pulte has posted at least 13 agency orders on his personal X account
- Vietnam Aims to Meet MSCI’s Market Upgrade Criteria by 2030
- The US could owe $1 trillion should the Supreme Court strike down emergency tariffs
- Vietnam Accelerates IPOs, Enables Higher Foreign Stock Ownership
- Charlie Javice takes 'full responsibility,' asks for mercy ahead of JPMorgan Chase fraud sentencing
- Tricolor’s Sudden Downfall Renews Fear of Subprime Consumer Pain
- Muni Market Grows at Record Pace, Hitting $400 Billion This Year
- I Wasn’t Sure I Wanted Anthropic to Pay Me for My Books—I Do Now
- Sam Altman is fighting to depose Elon Musk's wealth manager and Shivon Zilis
- Bolivia Raises $589 Million Against Future Gold Deliveries
- What Jeffrey Epstein's birthday book tells us about his Wall Street origins
일일 변동 비율
6.33 6.70
년간 변동
3.31 6.70
- 이전 종가
- 6.48
- 시가
- 6.56
- Bid
- 6.43
- Ask
- 6.73
- 저가
- 6.33
- 고가
- 6.70
- 볼륨
- 645
- 일일 변동
- -0.77%
- 월 변동
- 19.96%
- 6개월 변동
- 59.55%
- 년간 변동율
- 10.86%
20 9월, 토요일