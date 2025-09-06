货币 / LAW
LAW: CS Disco Inc
5.99 USD 0.07 (1.16%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LAW汇率已更改-1.16%。当日，交易品种以低点5.94和高点6.07进行交易。
关注CS Disco Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
日范围
5.94 6.07
年范围
3.31 6.64
- 前一天收盘价
- 6.06
- 开盘价
- 6.06
- 卖价
- 5.99
- 买价
- 6.29
- 最低价
- 5.94
- 最高价
- 6.07
- 交易量
- 209
- 日变化
- -1.16%
- 月变化
- 11.75%
- 6个月变化
- 48.64%
- 年变化
- 3.28%
