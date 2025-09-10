QuotazioniSezioni
LAW: CS Disco Inc

6.43 USD 0.05 (0.77%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LAW ha avuto una variazione del -0.77% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.33 e ad un massimo di 6.70.

Segui le dinamiche di CS Disco Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
6.33 6.70
Intervallo Annuale
3.31 6.70
Chiusura Precedente
6.48
Apertura
6.56
Bid
6.43
Ask
6.73
Minimo
6.33
Massimo
6.70
Volume
645
Variazione giornaliera
-0.77%
Variazione Mensile
19.96%
Variazione Semestrale
59.55%
Variazione Annuale
10.86%
