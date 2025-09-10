Valute / LAW
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
LAW: CS Disco Inc
6.43 USD 0.05 (0.77%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LAW ha avuto una variazione del -0.77% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.33 e ad un massimo di 6.70.
Segui le dinamiche di CS Disco Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LAW News
- Luigi Mangione calls the death penalty unconstitutional in a court filing critical of Pam Bondi
- Judge tosses Trump's $15 billion lawsuit against The New York Times because it's way too long
- Newly revealed Epstein secrets could help victims get their hands on more of his fortune
- Harvard-Trained Judge in Lisa Cook Case Faces Supreme Court Test
- Troubled national retail brand files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
- Justin Baldoni seeks unsealing of a Wayfarer exec's '2 dead bodies' rant against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds
- Elon Musk's Pay Package and the Threat to the Delaware Corporation
- The billion-dollar rivalry over 'ChatGPT for doctors' just got nastier with dueling lawsuits
- A 90-year-old Supreme Court precedent protecting Fed independence is on its deathbed
- Fastly (FSLY) Soars 13.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Luigi Mangione's terrorism charges were just dismissed. He still faces a second-degree murder charge.
- Feds tell judge that Charlie Javice should spend 12 years in prison for defrauding JPMorgan Chase
- Diddy hopes some of his former escorts will help him at sentencing
- NY May Need to Decouple to Avoid Federal Tax Law Hit
- Mortgage regulator Bill Pulte has posted at least 13 agency orders on his personal X account
- Vietnam Aims to Meet MSCI’s Market Upgrade Criteria by 2030
- The US could owe $1 trillion should the Supreme Court strike down emergency tariffs
- Vietnam Accelerates IPOs, Enables Higher Foreign Stock Ownership
- Charlie Javice takes 'full responsibility,' asks for mercy ahead of JPMorgan Chase fraud sentencing
- Tricolor’s Sudden Downfall Renews Fear of Subprime Consumer Pain
- Muni Market Grows at Record Pace, Hitting $400 Billion This Year
- I Wasn’t Sure I Wanted Anthropic to Pay Me for My Books—I Do Now
- Sam Altman is fighting to depose Elon Musk's wealth manager and Shivon Zilis
- Bolivia Raises $589 Million Against Future Gold Deliveries
Intervallo Giornaliero
6.33 6.70
Intervallo Annuale
3.31 6.70
- Chiusura Precedente
- 6.48
- Apertura
- 6.56
- Bid
- 6.43
- Ask
- 6.73
- Minimo
- 6.33
- Massimo
- 6.70
- Volume
- 645
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.77%
- Variazione Mensile
- 19.96%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 59.55%
- Variazione Annuale
- 10.86%
21 settembre, domenica