Currencies / LAW
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
LAW: CS Disco Inc
5.99 USD 0.07 (1.16%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LAW exchange rate has changed by -1.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.94 and at a high of 6.07.
Follow CS Disco Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LAW News
- A 90-year-old Supreme Court precedent protecting Fed independence is on its deathbed
- Fastly (FSLY) Soars 13.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Luigi Mangione's terrorism charges were just dismissed. He still faces a second-degree murder charge.
- Feds tell judge that Charlie Javice should spend 12 years in prison for defrauding JPMorgan Chase
- Diddy hopes some of his former escorts will help him at sentencing
- NY May Need to Decouple to Avoid Federal Tax Law Hit
- Mortgage regulator Bill Pulte has posted at least 13 agency orders on his personal X account
- Vietnam Aims to Meet MSCI’s Market Upgrade Criteria by 2030
- The US could owe $1 trillion should the Supreme Court strike down emergency tariffs
- Vietnam Accelerates IPOs, Enables Higher Foreign Stock Ownership
- Charlie Javice takes 'full responsibility,' asks for mercy ahead of JPMorgan Chase fraud sentencing
- Tricolor’s Sudden Downfall Renews Fear of Subprime Consumer Pain
- Muni Market Grows at Record Pace, Hitting $400 Billion This Year
- I Wasn’t Sure I Wanted Anthropic to Pay Me for My Books—I Do Now
- Sam Altman is fighting to depose Elon Musk's wealth manager and Shivon Zilis
- Bolivia Raises $589 Million Against Future Gold Deliveries
- What Jeffrey Epstein's birthday book tells us about his Wall Street origins
- Frank founder Charlie Javice cites fertility struggles, Holocaust-surviving grandmother, in bid for no prison
- EU Opens Talks on Carbon Credits to Win Deal on Key Climate Goal
- Indonesia’s New Finance Chief Vows to Follow 3% Deficit-Cap Law
- Here's what 8 business titans told Jeffrey Epstein in his birthday book
- Jane Street Faces Off With India Market Regulator in Court
- September is a big month for Luigi Mangione
- China Probes Former Chair of Securities Regulator Yi, CCTV Says
Daily Range
5.94 6.07
Year Range
3.31 6.64
- Previous Close
- 6.06
- Open
- 6.06
- Bid
- 5.99
- Ask
- 6.29
- Low
- 5.94
- High
- 6.07
- Volume
- 209
- Daily Change
- -1.16%
- Month Change
- 11.75%
- 6 Months Change
- 48.64%
- Year Change
- 3.28%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%