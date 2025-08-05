通貨 / JXN
JXN: Jackson Financial Inc Class A
99.60 USD 2.76 (2.85%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
JXNの今日の為替レートは、2.85%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり96.60の安値と99.75の高値で取引されました。
Jackson Financial Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
96.60 99.75
1年のレンジ
64.70 115.22
- 以前の終値
- 96.84
- 始値
- 97.46
- 買値
- 99.60
- 買値
- 99.90
- 安値
- 96.60
- 高値
- 99.75
- 出来高
- 1.670 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.85%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.05%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 19.51%
- 1年の変化
- 9.45%
