通貨 / JXN
JXN: Jackson Financial Inc Class A

99.60 USD 2.76 (2.85%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

JXNの今日の為替レートは、2.85%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり96.60の安値と99.75の高値で取引されました。

Jackson Financial Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
96.60 99.75
1年のレンジ
64.70 115.22
以前の終値
96.84
始値
97.46
買値
99.60
買値
99.90
安値
96.60
高値
99.75
出来高
1.670 K
1日の変化
2.85%
1ヶ月の変化
2.05%
6ヶ月の変化
19.51%
1年の変化
9.45%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K