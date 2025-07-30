货币 / JXN
JXN: Jackson Financial Inc Class A
95.46 USD 1.65 (1.76%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日JXN汇率已更改1.76%。当日，交易品种以低点93.42和高点95.95进行交易。
关注Jackson Financial Inc Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
JXN新闻
日范围
93.42 95.95
年范围
64.70 115.22
- 前一天收盘价
- 93.81
- 开盘价
- 93.42
- 卖价
- 95.46
- 买价
- 95.76
- 最低价
- 93.42
- 最高价
- 95.95
- 交易量
- 303
- 日变化
- 1.76%
- 月变化
- -2.19%
- 6个月变化
- 14.54%
- 年变化
- 4.90%
