JXN: Jackson Financial Inc Class A

100.75 USD 1.15 (1.15%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio JXN ha avuto una variazione del 1.15% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 99.41 e ad un massimo di 102.65.

Segui le dinamiche di Jackson Financial Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
99.41 102.65
Intervallo Annuale
64.70 115.22
Chiusura Precedente
99.60
Apertura
101.49
Bid
100.75
Ask
101.05
Minimo
99.41
Massimo
102.65
Volume
2.820 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.15%
Variazione Mensile
3.23%
Variazione Semestrale
20.89%
Variazione Annuale
10.71%
20 settembre, sabato