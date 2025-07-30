Currencies / JXN
JXN: Jackson Financial Inc Class A
93.80 USD 3.00 (3.10%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
JXN exchange rate has changed by -3.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 93.61 and at a high of 96.15.
Follow Jackson Financial Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
93.61 96.15
Year Range
64.70 115.22
- Previous Close
- 96.80
- Open
- 96.10
- Bid
- 93.80
- Ask
- 94.10
- Low
- 93.61
- High
- 96.15
- Volume
- 478
- Daily Change
- -3.10%
- Month Change
- -3.89%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.55%
- Year Change
- 3.08%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%