通貨 / HTBK
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
HTBK: Heritage Commerce Corp
10.42 USD 0.33 (3.27%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
HTBKの今日の為替レートは、3.27%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり10.10の安値と10.43の高値で取引されました。
Heritage Commerce Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HTBK News
- Heritage Commerce Corp appoints Christopher Abate to board of directors
- Heritage Commerce Reports 15% Q2 Growth
- Compared to Estimates, Heritage Commerce (HTBK) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Heritage Commerce Corp declares quarterly dividend of $0.13
- Heritage Commerce Corp names Seth Fonti as new CFO
- Heritage Commerce (HTBK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Heritage Commerce earnings missed by $0.09, revenue fell short of estimates
- Heritage Commerce Corp appoints new board chair
1日のレンジ
10.10 10.43
1年のレンジ
8.09 11.27
- 以前の終値
- 10.09
- 始値
- 10.12
- 買値
- 10.42
- 買値
- 10.72
- 安値
- 10.10
- 高値
- 10.43
- 出来高
- 533
- 1日の変化
- 3.27%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.76%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 10.26%
- 1年の変化
- 6.65%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K