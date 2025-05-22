クォートセクション
HTBK: Heritage Commerce Corp

10.42 USD 0.33 (3.27%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

HTBKの今日の為替レートは、3.27%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり10.10の安値と10.43の高値で取引されました。

Heritage Commerce Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
10.10 10.43
1年のレンジ
8.09 11.27
以前の終値
10.09
始値
10.12
買値
10.42
買値
10.72
安値
10.10
高値
10.43
出来高
533
1日の変化
3.27%
1ヶ月の変化
1.76%
6ヶ月の変化
10.26%
1年の変化
6.65%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K