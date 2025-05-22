Currencies / HTBK
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
HTBK: Heritage Commerce Corp
10.03 USD 0.03 (0.30%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HTBK exchange rate has changed by -0.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.90 and at a high of 10.05.
Follow Heritage Commerce Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HTBK News
- Heritage Commerce Corp appoints Christopher Abate to board of directors
- Heritage Commerce Reports 15% Q2 Growth
- Compared to Estimates, Heritage Commerce (HTBK) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Heritage Commerce Corp declares quarterly dividend of $0.13
- Heritage Commerce Corp names Seth Fonti as new CFO
- Heritage Commerce (HTBK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Heritage Commerce earnings missed by $0.09, revenue fell short of estimates
- Heritage Commerce Corp appoints new board chair
Daily Range
9.90 10.05
Year Range
8.09 11.27
- Previous Close
- 10.06
- Open
- 10.02
- Bid
- 10.03
- Ask
- 10.33
- Low
- 9.90
- High
- 10.05
- Volume
- 620
- Daily Change
- -0.30%
- Month Change
- -2.05%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.14%
- Year Change
- 2.66%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%