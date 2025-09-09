通貨 / HON
HON: Honeywell International Inc
210.20 USD 1.48 (0.70%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
HONの今日の為替レートは、-0.70%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり210.05の安値と213.40の高値で取引されました。
Honeywell International Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HON News
- Cathie Wood, ARK Shift Defense Holdings As U.S. Reclassifies Drones
- Quantum stocks are hot again. Here’s what’s behind their explosive rally.
- Quantum Computing Stocks Rally. IonQ, Honeywell In Space Collaboration.
- Boeing, Honeywell sued by Air India crash victim families
- Honeywell's Unit Prices Senior Notes Offering at $1B in Aggregate
- Why Did Redwire Stock Crash Today?
- UBSがハネウェルの株式に対する「買い」評価を変革計画の中で再確認
- UBS reiterates Buy rating on Honeywell stock amid transformation plans
- ハネウェルの子会社ソルスティスが10億ドルのシニアノート発行を価格決定
- Honeywell unit Solstice prices $1 billion senior notes offering
- Corteva shares fall as potential split report stirs worries over operational disruptions
- ハネウェルとレッドワイヤー、量子衛星セキュリティで提携
- Honeywell and Redwire partner on quantum satellite security
- Why Is Redwire Stock Soaring Monday? - Redwire (NYSE:RDW), Honeywell Intl (NASDAQ:HON)
- JPMorgan initiates Timken stock coverage with Neutral rating, $80 target
- Rockwell Automation: Structural Tailwinds, But With A Stretched Valuation (NYSE:ROK)
- What Looms Ahead After The Dow Jones Topped A Record Of 46,000 (DJI)
- Roper's Application Software Growth Picks Up: A Sign of More Upside?
- Honeywell Unveils Ionic Modular All-in-One BESS for Industrial Use
- Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
- QBTS in Focus Amid Quantum Launches, Competition With IBM, HON
- Quantum Computing Stocks: Nvidia's Growing Appetite For Startup Investments
- Quantum Stock Tracker: Nvidia Jumps In, IonQ And D-Wave Execs - D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS)
- Quantum Pact: NVIDIA, Honeywell Raise Stakes for IonQ, Rigetti, D-Wave
1日のレンジ
210.05 213.40
1年のレンジ
179.36 242.77
- 以前の終値
- 211.68
- 始値
- 211.09
- 買値
- 210.20
- 買値
- 210.50
- 安値
- 210.05
- 高値
- 213.40
- 出来高
- 10.228 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.70%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.15%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -0.45%
- 1年の変化
- 1.83%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K