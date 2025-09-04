Currencies / HON
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
HON: Honeywell International Inc
211.94 USD 0.20 (0.09%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HON exchange rate has changed by 0.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 210.60 and at a high of 213.32.
Follow Honeywell International Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HON News
- Corteva shares fall as potential split report stirs worries over operational disruptions
- Honeywell and Redwire partner on quantum satellite security
- Why Is Redwire Stock Soaring Monday? - Redwire (NYSE:RDW), Honeywell Intl (NASDAQ:HON)
- JPMorgan initiates Timken stock coverage with Neutral rating, $80 target
- Rockwell Automation: Structural Tailwinds, But With A Stretched Valuation (NYSE:ROK)
- What Looms Ahead After The Dow Jones Topped A Record Of 46,000 (DJI)
- Roper's Application Software Growth Picks Up: A Sign of More Upside?
- Honeywell Unveils Ionic Modular All-in-One BESS for Industrial Use
- Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
- QBTS in Focus Amid Quantum Launches, Competition With IBM, HON
- Quantum Computing Stocks: Nvidia's Growing Appetite For Startup Investments
- Quantum Stock Tracker: Nvidia Jumps In, IonQ And D-Wave Execs - D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS)
- Quantum Pact: NVIDIA, Honeywell Raise Stakes for IonQ, Rigetti, D-Wave
- Should You Buy, Sell or Hold ADI Stock After a 17.2% YTD Rise?
- Nvidia Joins Honeywell as Quantinuum Hits $10 Billion Valuation after $600M Raise - TipRanks.com
- September Dogs Of The Dow Unleash One Ideal 'Safer' DiviDog
- Honeywell: Attractively Valued With Potential Upside Post Breakup (NASDAQ:HON)
- Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Nvidia, Honeywell, IonQ and D-WAVE QUANTUM
- Wall Street Lunch: Honeywell Takes Quantum Leap As Nvidia Invests $600M (undefined:NVDA)
- Nvidia Just Invested in this Quantum Computing Stock
- Quantum Computing Stocks Rise as Nvidia Fuels Honeywell's $10B Quantinuum Push
- Nvidia Investment In Honeywell's Quantinuum Sends Quantum Computing Stocks Up
- Is Honeywell a quantum-computing stock now? There’s a new link to Nvidia.
- Honeywell raises $600 million for quantum unit Quantinuum at $10b valuation
Daily Range
210.60 213.32
Year Range
179.36 242.77
- Previous Close
- 211.74
- Open
- 211.68
- Bid
- 211.94
- Ask
- 212.24
- Low
- 210.60
- High
- 213.32
- Volume
- 3.655 K
- Daily Change
- 0.09%
- Month Change
- -2.35%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.37%
- Year Change
- 2.67%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%