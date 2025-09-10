Valute / HON
HON: Honeywell International Inc
209.37 USD 0.83 (0.39%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HON ha avuto una variazione del -0.39% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 207.44 e ad un massimo di 211.10.
Segui le dinamiche di Honeywell International Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
HON News
Intervallo Giornaliero
207.44 211.10
Intervallo Annuale
179.36 242.77
- Chiusura Precedente
- 210.20
- Apertura
- 210.84
- Bid
- 209.37
- Ask
- 209.67
- Minimo
- 207.44
- Massimo
- 211.10
- Volume
- 16.510 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.39%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.53%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -0.84%
- Variazione Annuale
- 1.42%
20 settembre, sabato