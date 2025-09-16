通貨 / GS
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
GS: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (The)
804.75 USD 10.38 (1.31%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GSの今日の為替レートは、1.31%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり792.40の安値と807.27の高値で取引されました。
Goldman Sachs Group Inc (The)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GS News
- WaterBridge completes $588 million IPO with underwriters exercising full option
- Carlyle makes two senior hires to boost direct-lending business
- Goldman names Ben Snider chief US equity strategist as Kostin retires, memo says
- ゴールドマン・サックスの米国株式ストラテジスト責任者コスティン氏が退職へ
- Goldman Sachs chief US equity strategist Kostin to retire - Bloomberg
- 17日の米国市場ダイジェスト：NYダウは260ドル高、FOMC利下げを好感
- Goldman Sachs (GS) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
- Dow Climbs, S&P 500 Slips After Fed Cuts Interest Rates
- Exclusive-Fitness tracking app Strava looks to hire banks for IPO
- Goldman, T. Rowe Team Up on Alternatives for Wealthy, Retirement Savers
- Goldman's Strategic Shift Drives Growth & Operational Efficiency
- Redwire stock falls after Bain Capital reportedly offers 11 million shares
- SEI Investments Partners With Mentenova to Expand South African Reach
- ゴールドマン・サックス株、793.24ドルで史上最高値を記録
- Goldman Sachs stock hits all-time high at 793.24 USD
- Franklin Templeton Partners to Expand Private Infrastructure Access
- Wall St mixed ahead of Fed's rate decision; Nvidia slips
- These Financial Leaders' Stocks Look Firm Ahead Of Fed Announcement
- 16日の米国市場ダイジェスト：NYダウは125ドル安、FOMC待ち
- Here’s where you can find higher yields on your cash now, as Fed cuts loom and CD rates are already falling
- Goldman exec Fadi Abuali to retire after nearly three decades, memo says
- Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley defeat Archegos investors’ insider trading appeals
- Amazon ropes in Fay to offer dietitian services on telehealth platform
- Investors Heavily Search The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS): Here is What You Need to Know
1日のレンジ
792.40 807.27
1年のレンジ
439.38 807.27
- 以前の終値
- 794.37
- 始値
- 795.00
- 買値
- 804.75
- 買値
- 805.05
- 安値
- 792.40
- 高値
- 807.27
- 出来高
- 2.036 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.31%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 9.64%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 48.14%
- 1年の変化
- 62.71%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K