クォートセクション
通貨 / GS
GS: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (The)

804.75 USD 10.38 (1.31%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

GSの今日の為替レートは、1.31%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり792.40の安値と807.27の高値で取引されました。

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (The)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
792.40 807.27
1年のレンジ
439.38 807.27
以前の終値
794.37
始値
795.00
買値
804.75
買値
805.05
安値
792.40
高値
807.27
出来高
2.036 K
1日の変化
1.31%
1ヶ月の変化
9.64%
6ヶ月の変化
48.14%
1年の変化
62.71%
