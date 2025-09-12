货币 / GS
GS: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (The)
785.55 USD 1.95 (0.25%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GS汇率已更改-0.25%。当日，交易品种以低点779.69和高点790.01进行交易。
关注Goldman Sachs Group Inc (The)动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
GS新闻
- Goldman Sachs stock hits all-time high at 793.24 USD
- These Financial Leaders' Stocks Look Firm Ahead Of Fed Announcement
- Here’s where you can find higher yields on your cash now, as Fed cuts loom and CD rates are already falling
- Goldman exec Fadi Abuali to retire after nearly three decades, memo says
- Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley defeat Archegos investors’ insider trading appeals
- 美债收益率曲线陡峭化趋势面临挑战，美联储会如何应对？
- Amazon ropes in Fay to offer dietitian services on telehealth platform
- Investors Heavily Search The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS): Here is What You Need to Know
- Is HOOD's Private Markets Access to Retail Investors a Growth Driver?
- The best-performing Dow stock this year isn’t Nvidia. How this bank rose to the top.
- Analysis-Wall Street, Corporate America brace for more tariff turmoil
- 法国巴黎银行宣布为Sammontana Italia债券稳定期
- Wall St edges lower as investors turn cautious ahead of Fed rate decision
- The Safe Bond Is No Longer Safe: Goldman's Five-Year Warning Shakes Markets
- Companies are lining up for U.S. government investment, says banker on MP Materials deal
- 黄金狂飙之路远未结束！华尔街看到这几股“顺风”……
- GS vs. MS: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Can DJI Continue To Rise?
- 沙特金融科技公司Tamara获得24亿美元资产支持融资
- Goldman, T. Rowe to sell alternative investments for retirement accounts by year end
- 这一幕史上就出现过两次！华尔街大空头：美股正处于巨大泡沫之中
- 9月15日财经早餐：特朗普预计美联储将 “大幅降息”，金价高位持稳静待美联储决议，美欧或对俄加码制裁措施
- Boeing Stock: Dow Giant Warns Of This Certification Issue
- What Looms Ahead After The Dow Jones Topped A Record Of 46,000 (DJI)
日范围
779.69 790.01
年范围
439.38 793.16
- 前一天收盘价
- 787.50
- 开盘价
- 788.48
- 卖价
- 785.55
- 买价
- 785.85
- 最低价
- 779.69
- 最高价
- 790.01
- 交易量
- 1.601 K
- 日变化
- -0.25%
- 月变化
- 7.02%
- 6个月变化
- 44.61%
- 年变化
- 58.83%
