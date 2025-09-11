QuotesSections
GS: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (The)

784.35 USD 3.15 (0.40%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GS exchange rate has changed by -0.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 779.69 and at a high of 790.01.

GS News

Daily Range
779.69 790.01
Year Range
439.38 793.16
Previous Close
787.50
Open
788.48
Bid
784.35
Ask
784.65
Low
779.69
High
790.01
Volume
838
Daily Change
-0.40%
Month Change
6.86%
6 Months Change
44.39%
Year Change
58.59%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%