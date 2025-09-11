Currencies / GS
GS: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (The)
784.35 USD 3.15 (0.40%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GS exchange rate has changed by -0.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 779.69 and at a high of 790.01.
Follow Goldman Sachs Group Inc (The) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
GS News
Daily Range
779.69 790.01
Year Range
439.38 793.16
- Previous Close
- 787.50
- Open
- 788.48
- Bid
- 784.35
- Ask
- 784.65
- Low
- 779.69
- High
- 790.01
- Volume
- 838
- Daily Change
- -0.40%
- Month Change
- 6.86%
- 6 Months Change
- 44.39%
- Year Change
- 58.59%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%