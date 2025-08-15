通貨 / FLO
FLO: Flowers Foods Inc
13.30 USD 0.07 (0.52%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FLOの今日の為替レートは、-0.52%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり13.19の安値と13.41の高値で取引されました。
Flowers Foods Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
13.19 13.41
1年のレンジ
13.19 23.44
- 以前の終値
- 13.37
- 始値
- 13.37
- 買値
- 13.30
- 買値
- 13.60
- 安値
- 13.19
- 高値
- 13.41
- 出来高
- 8.011 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.52%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -11.45%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -30.18%
- 1年の変化
- -42.37%
